1st i am 78yr old with zero knowledge of solar panel outdoor cameras. So, i am looking for the easiest to set up solar panel outdoor camera, this is just to monitor dogs and owners who will not pick up mess. this is getting worse in our very small area ( only 4 small bungalows ) have tried 2 other makes, set up myself with disastress results hence the need for easy set up. need day / night vision. running on sd card or IF EASY sent to smartphone. back up help if required price up to £120. help please.
@user_751589389476074_751589389476074 So you are looking for a battery operated camera. These come with PIR which detects object through Infra red. Distance detection is less than 10m at full sensitivity. If 8 m is rather too short than you need to have a POE/DC powered camera. If 8-10m is enough you can opt for Argus 3 Ultra or Argus PT Ultra. Check this link https://store.reolink.com/battery-security-cameras/?gclid=CjwKCAjw-eKpBhAbEiwAqFL0miwONpmdSeRCyXUunzyfSc3ldFfJh6J8R98uPnmYR1ahgiTkFXA-5RoC21sQAvD_BwE
