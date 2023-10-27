Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello,it's a bit ironic to be honest, I first ordered an Argus PT Ultra and was not happy with the PIR. It did not properly detect people walking towards the camera, which I have had to learn seems to be in the nature of this thing. Reolink Support was very kind and tried to help so we agreed on an exchange and, after reading and studying all models, the TrackMix WiFi seemed to be the best solution because it could be ceiling mounted, connects via WiFi and also has tracking and, of course, a non PIR based motion detection.Yesterday I installed the new camera and set everything up. It worked very well and after some testing and fine tuning I was very happy with the result, the camera immediately recognised me when I walked towards the gate (which the Argus never did) and also started tracking me. During the day I had a few "false alarms", probably from moving branches or insects flying by near the can.At night, however, it started raining and that's when things got out of control. The motion alarm was going off every minute, I reduced the sensitivity, but that didn't help much, plus the camera wouldn't be able to detect anyone at the gate!In the Argus there was an option to set whether the camera should detect "other" motion than people, animals or vehicles, but I couldn't find anything like that in the TrackMix settings.Also, does it never indicate whether it detected a person or just a motion, the allert alway says "motion detected". The Argus clearly stated what it detected (motion, person, animal or vehicle). Is there something wrong with my camera or have I missed something? How can I limit the detection to only people, animals and vehicles instead of raindrops and leaves?I am beginning to doubt this technology ...edit: it started raining again and the allert goes off every minute again. The cam has allready recorded 18 GB footage over the past 12 hrs, that's crazy! And this way it's not useful because if something happens I'd never notice because I'm allready not lookinga at the notifications nor am I interested in watching all the footage! If the cam would at least differenciate between a "motion" and A PERSON is detected I would know when to pay attention to an allert and when not...
@stingray_736374312435858 Disable any motion in Record, Email and push notification. Add a 1 s delay for person and vehicle. There are other parameters you can tune such as non-detection zone and object siize.
@joseph_1979 Oh, thank you (again) you have to go into schedules to set this, ok I haven't seen this.So that would resolve the issue with the constant allerts and, I assume, with the recording as well.However, when I was testing the camera yesterday it never detected me as "PERSON", it only dtected a motion so if I set it to not trigger on motion it would not allert if someone walks towards my gate. That's why I was wondering if something is wrong with the cam?
feel your frustration with the Reolink TrackMix WiFi's motion detection, especially in the rain. The lack of differentiation between general motion and people is a letdown. You might want to try covering the camera from rain temporarily.
@comercial_403123693113500 well after adjusting the settings according to josephs suggestions it works pretty good! I think Reolink should optimize the software / app because most of the issues seem to come from wrong settings because it's not very intuitive to understand how some of these settings work together.Covering the camera from rain is however a good idea but my cam is already covered because I have it ceiling mounted. As long as the rain doesn't come in straight it should not be affected by rain much and with the settings mentioned above, it will still detect any motion but only trigger an alarm if it's a person, pet or vehicle (depenting on what you want to detect). This really works so I think this is how you're supposed to set it up but again, this isn't very intuitive and should be changed.
