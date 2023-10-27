Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I'm sure this has been asked for hundreds of times already, but I couldn't find it in the wishlist forum, so I'm adding it.I would like a notification for when a camera goes offline. I've seen this feature in other camera systems like EZVIZ, and it is really helpful.Thank you!
@skeptouchous Please submit your request to Reolink support. I have forwarded this suggestion for quite a long time. I have asked that if the P2P servers fail to receive 10 consecutive packets (at intervals of 20s) then an email or push message notification shall be forwarded to the customer informing that the camera is no longer on-line. The more requests they have the higher the probability of being implemented. At the end it is their decision what to implement.
@joseph_1979 Thank you Joseph, I will go ahead and submit a request. Your method of determining whether or not a camera is offline seems reasonable as well, so I'll forward that too.Hopefully this will be implemented someday!
