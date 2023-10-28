Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Ok....I see this on another thread here, but nothing there solves my issue. I have two windows pc running Windows 11...with the client on each, both with up to date software. One of my pcs has the icons available while the other one doesn't. I recently uninstalled the app from the pc that having the problem, and reinstalled to solve another problem, but now this started...HELP!!! Come on reolink, get your stuff together. ALSO: This morning I woke up and got on my android tablet(s) and they don't have the icons available either!!!! HELP HELP!!
@chrisxpierce_543736615522450 i have the same problem, is there a fix
@nourdin-ikke_283965697560810 Not yet. I am still awaiting a fix from support. It should be easy to fix...........
I have the same issue and I opened a ticket with support. If you hover the mouse where the icons are normally found, words will appear identifying the invisible icon that you can then click.
@nathan This has been sorted out. They are investigating a video quality issue and thereafter provide a new client.
@joseph_1979 Thanks for the update. Support had me send in a video demonstrating the issue. When she elevates to tier two I'm guessing they will find your ticket already in-progress. I really like this system and I'm happy they are responsive to support quires.
I'd like to report the same issue when we updated to Windows client 8.14.0The PTZ and other controls that fade-in/fade-out when you hover at the bottom of a screen are not appearing on one of the laptops that I have the Windows 8.14.0 client installed on. On my main desktop computer, this hover bar displays correctly, just fine.Running Windows 10 on all the machines.The laptop where this does not work, has a screen resolution of 1600 x 900.The computer where this work, has a resolution of 4k.On a separate note, I think somewhere after version 8.5.2, the "Fluent" (Low) image quality dropped dramatically dropped, and is now quite fuzzy,
@avperede_213931771191537 Correct. See my previous comment below.
