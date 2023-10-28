Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hey,I configured in the desktop software so that the cameras would continuously record directly to the computer,The problem is that the recording actually takes place only when the reolink app software is open on the computer, ( its also written in the reolink manual )I tried to turn the APP into a service, but in practice it did not continue to recordIs there a way to bypass this and continue the recording without the software window being open in the background all the time??E1 outdoor
@yanivoscam_550593843826858 No. You need to leave the client running in the background. Other alternatives are to add an NVR or ftp the files to an ftp server or to store them on local SD.
@yanivoscam_550593843826858 Create a ftp server with Filezilla Server on your computer. It runs a a service.Create a user in filezilla Server ("reolink" for example)Create a folder on your computer and set it as home for the user you just created in Filezilla Server.In your camera's settings, set the ftp configuration to connect to the new ftp server, using the client identifier (i.e. reolink for example).In the ftp settings of the camera, also set the "timer" tab's grid to all hours of the day and week. The whole grid should become blue.All the streams will be recorded via FTP on your computer 24 hours a day 7 days a week.Best regards
