Does anyone know why the Reolink exterior camera only records when the motion is in the furthest left corner of the view? For example, a bus drove by and the camera only captured the back bumper of the bus, but not the approach. Meanwhile, it captured the entire departure. Similarly, a person walking by with their dog doesn't show at all, with the exception of the dog's tail in the last frame. I have the sensitivity set to 100, no minimum/maximum, but the camera still doesn't recording 99% of instances of motion.My experience with Reolink so far has been awful in terms of the quality and reliability of the product and so far, customer service hasn't been able to provide virtually any sort of fix or recommendation (they offered to replace my brand new camera, but what is the point when the product itself simply isn't great). I'm sure there is some setting that I am missing, but I'm not sure how to resolve this issue.Anyone else experience this? It is an Argus 3 Pro (1/10 recommend)
@user_697868551373008_697868551373008 This is based on PIR which detects the Infrared emitted by the object and it is triggered when the object crosses adjacent slots. If you approach the PIR then it takes time to trigger the PIR until you come within 5 metres when the adjacent slots are nearer. So the best location is that the PIR direction is perpendicular to the direction of motion of the object. Note that PIR have a short range of max 10m with the sensitivity set to the highest value. And when the camera is IDLE only the PIR circuit is drawing current. When it is triggered it will start the application, start the recording, identifying the object tyoe and triggers the push notification/email. So it takes time. Sometimes as you stated the object is not shown in the video as it has already passed the FOV.Best option is to have dc powered cameras which are constantly recording and their detection is based on pixel changes. Here you will get recording before the cam was triggered.
@joseph_1979 this was super helpful, thank you. It's annoying to have wasted a couple hundred dollars on these garbage cameras, but I'm so grateful that you were able to explain it--thank you!
Try adjusting the angle and direction it's facing, and you might get better coverage. Also, make sure there are no obstructions like trees or walls that could be blocking the sensor. That seemed to help me get better motion detection.
@comercial_403123693113500 Thank you! Unfortunately, the camera is just pointing at my empty driveway so there are no obstructions. I still appreciate the advice, though, thank you!
