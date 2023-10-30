Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
We hooked up our new Wifi doorbell a couple of days ago. For the last several hours, I've been getting 35-50 false "people" notifications per hour to 2 separate mobile devices (ipad, android phone). That seems to eliminate the alert receiving device as the issue. The only things recorded to the microSD card are the 2 legitimate events where a person did pass in front of the camera. Latest firmware is installed. (v3.0.0.2033_23041300). I rebooted the doorbell. Wifi strength is almost max (minus 1 bar). I added a 1s alarm delay but that didn't seem to make a difference. Sensitivity on Motion Detection is 35 (down from the default value in the 40's). Smart Detection "person motion" is the default of 60. Weather conditions are dry today. It's fluctuating from sunny to cloudy. If this is a sensitivity issue, then why don't I have videos constantly being recorded? It just seems like the notifications and replay videos should match. 2 videos recorded should be 2 push notifications. Any ideas?
@daniels1973_751452936073460 Under Alarm Setting set motion sensitivity to High and smart detection to 50. Under Record untag any motion, just leave person and visitor. Under push notification untag any motion and person (assuming you don't want to be notified for each person passing infront of the house).
