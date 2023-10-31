Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi!I'm curious how far the development of new IoT devices is. I really do hope that the Smart WiFi Plug is still coming, although there's been very little information about it over a year by now. Maybe it would be worth to consider making Reolink cameras compatible with some third party IoT ecosystem that is already well adopted but lacks security cameras in it. I bet it would bring many new users to Reolink products.Best regards
@kodu-valvur_731575810646223 They stopped manufacturing Smart WIFI plugs. Only the floodlight is the IoT available from Reolink.
I totally get your excitement about new IoT devices. It can be a bit frustrating when companies keep us in the dark for so long, right? Regarding Reolink, making their cameras compatible with a popular third-party IoT ecosystem sounds like a smart move. More compatibility often means a broader user base.
