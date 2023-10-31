Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Upgraded to 8.14 (Windows):- Cameras previously added and just working have stopped working. There's no connection. Although just now on the previous version there was a connection- I deleted one of the cameras and tried to add it by UID - no device found. However, through the android app everything works and cameras are added.What to do?UPD:Found an old version of the 8.8.5 windows-client at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012466173-All-Reolink-Client-Versions/?_gl=1*2fc7n7*_ga*MjM3ODQ3ODkxLjE2OTY0OTkwOTI.*_ga_KMVBVF6ES5*MTY5ODcyMTU0NC41LjEuMTY5ODcyMjMyMS4wLjAuMA.And in this version cameras work and are added by UID!Please correct the error in version 8.14. I can provide all the necessary logs, just tell me which ones.
@mvbl Submit your details of the issues on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
@joseph_1979 Thank you. I sent a request
