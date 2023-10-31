Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
It will be a nice featuresif if all cameras incluiding battery ones (no only 4G, WiFi also) could be record continiuously, and schedule that recording in continious mode too.
@jrocksk8_744015515463858 The main issue is the battery.
@joseph_1979 yes I know, but no to 24/7 it could be useful in some momments, scheduling could be well.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!