HelloBought this NAS so my new camera could FTP upload the footage there. I am in a pickle, Reolink is saying Error Code 452 and from the NAS I can see that the user is logging in succesfully and after a while it logs out. It even makea three sub folders (YYYY-MM-DD) but does not upload anything.Please, help me!
@user_753791312642299_753791312642299 Does the NAS have FTPS? Because the camera connects with FTP and asks to use FTPS. In order to understand what is happening you need a wireshark trace together with the logs at NAS. Try to write on the logged directory rather than allowing camera to create one and give full authority to the account.Remove any trailing / in the directory name. 452 error may be thrown due to the camera is unable to create directory or file.
