I've tried several ways to run the reo-client desktop client as a windows service. None so far have worked as I had hoped. Currently I am running BlueIris, but I like the Reolink client. My computer will start with the service running, however when I open the application it then opens a second application session for viewing consuming additional memory and cpu. Anyone been able to successfully create the client service and have it run interactively as well as open and close the application in current active service session?
Hi AK907,Thanks for reaching out to us. We're sorry that right now our client doesn't support run interactively after closing the application. Already submitted your problem to our development team and we will get back to you ASAP.
@reolink_1024001 We are now 8 years down the road from this original question. Have you made any progress towards this feature request? It would be very helpful.
I must be missing something badly....Not even sure whether I am in the correct Forum sub-group...But I cannot find anything / anywhere about watching my camera(s) from a remote location via The Internet,something which is so easily achieved with other cameras, like Belkin or TpLink.My camera: RLC-411WSMy WiFi router: Netgear 01Please point me in the right direction.
To view the camera remotely via the Internet, there are two ways, please see below:1. Use the UID of the camera on the Reolink Client software for PC or app for mobile phone, click on Add Device(Add New Device for mobile phone app), inpute the UID manually or by scanning the QR code, then you will be able to remotely access your camera.2. On you router, forward the HTTP port(by default is 80) and the RTMP port which is 1935 to the camera's IP address, then use the WAN IP:HTTP port(for example 123.456.78.9:80) to remotely access the camera via a web browser.
