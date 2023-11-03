Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Regarding the scenes option I notice there is no way of knowing which scene is currently selected as the icon does not change, so say you have two icons called home and away when you go back into the app you have no clue which one was last selected, the only way I can see of confirming this is to go into settings to see if your notifications are on or off.is there a way to know without having to check in settings.
@corky_737880191164642 You need to get to each camera to see if it is enabled/disabled. Too cumbersome. We have requested to have status, additional settings and schedule added to the scene features. A few months ago the community Reolink Administrator asked us in a survey what we need to have in the scene feature.Check this out https://community.reolink.com/topic/6233/survey-on-reolink-app-scene-mode?post_id=23852&_=1699003230343
@joseph_1979 ok thanks, hopefully it’s sooner rather than later. I did click on the survey link but it’s ended now.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!