Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
RLC-823 new firmware v3.1.0.2217 released!Where can I download this FW-Version?
@input_343270296944801 Submit your request on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
@joseph_1979 ask too myself and Reolink don’t want to send the firmware. It say that devs work on a new firmware and need some test. They didn’t want to tell why. Strange and stupid. Definitely not a good experience of Reolink for me.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!