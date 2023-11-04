Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Not so happy with my Reolink Argus PT. It detects movement even when there is nobody (yet) walking by. I get 20-25 seconds of empty street and then max 5 seconds of someone walking by. Cam is pretty useless now. An I paid good money for it. Anyone got a working solution for this problem? Bought it last august at Amazon because of good comments on the Amazon page but I regret buying it now. So I hope someone has a solution.
@gprob_727877509505248 I would untag any motion from recording/email/push notification and allow AI detection. See my reply to another member at https://community.reolink.com/topic/6980/recording-radius-distance?post_id=26594&_=1699101310753
