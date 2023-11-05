Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I bought one RLC-410W in 2020. (Hardware version IPC_51316M) This camera doesn't have any smart detection. Two years later (Sep.2022). I wanted to buy two new 410W Cameras. I was really happy because the 410W was not available anymore but 510WA with smart detection yes.So I ordered two RLC-510WA Cameras. I was surprised after they arrived, because on the Box was an RLC-410W. After unboxing I realised they have newer hardware versions (IPC_30K128M4MP). The client recognised it as 410W. They definitely have Pet detection, this works really well. Because of that reason I ordered a new one one last week (Nov.2023). (RLC 510WA) I am really sad right now, because this camera (IPC_523128M5MP) doesn't have PET detection, with the latest firmware (v3.1.0.1387_22100633). How can it be, that the newer version doesn't have this function but the older version has?
@orimate_657831774662751 According to the download center (https://reolink.com/ca/download-center/?gclid=CjwKCAjw15eqBhBZEiwAbDomEviJii9_7YDFM6GBC9cCK2gPj1yveA6N-G6bxPhS-u8pY63veEEzOhoCG-oQAvD_BwE) the stable firmware is v3.1.0.951_22041567 and this includes AI. You have two options, either to email Reolink support or download the firmware from the Reolink Donwload Center and use the client to update it. Being an engineer I would opt for the first but if you don't want to risk then ask for Reolink assistance.Note that there is a site running by third party which archives the firmware of Reolink units. https://github.com/AT0myks/reolink-fw-archive
@joseph_1979 Thank you for your reply. I installed the version as you mentioned from the github site. v3.1.0.956_22041512. I still do not have Pet detection. Only People and vehicles.
