Installed NVR RLN8-410 and 4x camera 2 uears ago., works perfect also in the App on my android phone.Bought aTrackmix Poe.NVR keeps saying wrong username or password.Did a factory reset on the cam by pressing the resetbutton.Did a reset on the NVR, complete new setup and created two accounts.There where no new software updates I have the latest.Still does NOT work.Did the:Manually typed UIDAutomatic install and non automatic.Scanned the QR code Installing through App and NVRStandard Username = adminPassword blank (no password)Password same as what I use in Superaccount admin and General account.Stil no worky....What do I do wrong ??Tnx for your help
@emile-buurman_525437229072612 Has anyone got an answer for this? Just bought 2 TrackMix poe cameras and an NVR RNL8-410 with firmware N3MB301 and have the same problem. Also bought 2 wifi items (doorbell and wifi camera) and these show up on the nvr system. We have also tried all the different combinations that emile... has tried and have no luck. Do the poe TrackMix cameras really work with the NVR???
