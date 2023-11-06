Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Upon setting up our new Video Doorbell I ran into an issue regarding User account privileges. On my wife's phone, which i had connected to a dedicated user account at the video doorbell, it was not possible to talk with the person standing at the door.From Reolink Support I learned that a non-admin user is not privileged to use the TALK function. This is a hidden 'feature' that is not mentioned anywhere. (https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000605423-Introduction-to-Admin-Account-and-User-Account/)I find it strange and unexpected that any user would not be able to use the standard basic video doorbell feature of talking with the person standing at the door. Please reconsider this in the assignment of privileges among different user types.While we're at the subject of privileges, I find it VERY strange and an undesirable security hazard that a non-admin user IS able to Share a camera with a third party. Please remove this ability to Share a camera for non-admin users.
@pat_755549868699859 Kindly submit your requests to Reolink support on https://support.reolink.com/requests/ I wholly agree with your proposals which we have already requested. But do email them so that they know what we are after.
