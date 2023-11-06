Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I wanted to upgrade some old RLC-410 cameras with a newer set of cameras featuring Human detection at a minimum (animal detection would be even better). However I realised, almost too late, that none of the newer cameras have a field of view as good as the RLC-410 in the same form factor. The RLC-510 and RLC-810 both would introduce blind spots below the cameras due to their significantly reduced (by 14-16 degrees) vertical FOV.The current camera positions don't allow for dome or PTZ cameras to be used. The RLC-811A comes very close with a vertical FOV of 55 degrees, but it also includes a significant price jump because of a zoom feature I'd never use. Are there any other options I've missed?Cameras MUST be POE.
@gbee_140374135459980 RLC-811A/TrackMix are quite good but before concluding have a look at the comparison sheet prepared by a moderator at the Reddit Reolink community. https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/z6caqk/reolink_specs_comparison_charts/
@joseph_1979 Thanks for that, it's very helpful. The RLC-81MA, matches the RLC-410 in vertical FOV and exceeds it in horizontal which would be perfect to replace the RLC-410 in most locations I'm using them now. It's also cheaper than the RLC-811A, by a small amount, so my budget will go a little further. Unfortunately it's not available yet in the UK.I guess I'll put this upgrade on hold while I wait for the RLC-81MA to launch here.Now I just need to return the unopened RLC-510 that I rashly bought before checking the FOV values.
