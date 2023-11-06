Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Has the E1 outdoor the function Spotlight on at move detection? I think the description on the site is not clear about this. Thanks
@user_755993676591338_755993676591338 Yes it should come up if the ambient light is below the threshold of its sensor. If not then it won't lit. I assume you set it to smart night and enabled for all detection. It is working fine on my E1 OD and E1 OD Pro.To test it place it in a dark room.
@joseph_1979 Thanx
