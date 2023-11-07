Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have a Router with 2,4GHz and 5 Ghz.How can i say to the Trackmix only use 5Ghz Mode???It only uses the 2,4Ghz Mode and is slow.How can I set it to the Reolink Camera?
@karschti_637593818415162 Reolink haven't yet implemented WIFI preference on the TrackMix. So in your case I suggest you to change the SSID from the router side and connect the Trackmix to the new 5G SSID. Ensure that the signal is strong.
@joseph_1979 Thanks for your answer.I only have one router with 2,4Ghz and 5 Ghz inside.I can't say to my router use for reolink 5Ghz.It connects after reboot my router to 2,4Ghz not to 5Ghz.
