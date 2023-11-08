Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I do a lot of footage recovery for criminal investigations, and many times a crime will be committed just outside of view. If the camera could trigger/record an event based on a sudden loud noise (for example, loud yelling or a car crash), it would be extremely helpful in narrowing down specific events. Given the cameras already record audio, it would be relatively easy to implement, and to my knowledge no other consumer-level camera systems do this.
@steve_364942210965687 We did request Reolink to consider adding sound as another AI detection type. Maybe it's on their implementation list but not prioritised. So please submit your request to support.
