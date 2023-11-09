Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello,The camera works fine via the APP and now I want to use it via the Windows software.I've encoded the UID correctly but I don't have the password I'm looking for?Is there a default password on the camera?Best regards,
@mos_756899671982317 The one which you have inputted when adding it to the Android/IoS application. if you didn't create one then the default password is blank (no password).
