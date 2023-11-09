Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Can't add camera to reolink desktop app. Can't add via UID nor IP address. Pings in lan and is visable in router. It has been added to the IPhone app. I have another camera in the desktop app but the Argus PT (5/2.4GHz) Will not load.
@christopher_64551935400 email reolonk support. Did you try previous versions like 8.11.0?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!