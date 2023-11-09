Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Need some clarity on the Doorbell (POE version) and the corresponding buzzer that is plugged into a wall outlet...Do both have to be on the same (WIFI) network, or can I plug the buzzer into a completely separate building (different network), than the Doorbell portion?Are the two units (doorbell camera and buzzer) bound together via a QR code? Or does the buzzer need to be on the same network as the doorbell?
@avperede_213931771191537 Communication between the doorbell and the chime is via radio signals operating at 433MHz. So when the button is pressed a message comprisings of 1s and 0s is modulated either in PWM or PMM and transmitted over radio signal operating at 433.92 MHz. The receiver in the chime decodes the message and sounds its buzzer. Before using the chime with the doorbell you need to pair them.
