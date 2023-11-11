Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I recently bought a Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi (which I'm loving -- it's such an upgrade from my crappy RCA doorbell!). It's working great and I have the iOS app connecting fine, I can log in using a web browser, and I've got it set up with my Synology Surveillance Station software and Homebridge (for getting it into Apple Home app). What I can't do is sign in using the Reolink macOS client app. I downloaded it from the app store, it immediately recognized my camera and showed it in the list, but login fails. The only thing I can think is that I'm not using the default "admin" user account, I created a different admin user account and a non-admin account (for use with Homebridge on my Synology NAS). No matter what account I try, I can't log into the camera from the app. Is this camera not supported?
@user_757678635999414_757678635999414 Go to Reolink website and download the Mac Client app, not from App Store.
