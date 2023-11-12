Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Any solution to Camera disconnected, using PoE of correct specs, camera connects power wise i.e. infra-red on etc., but no data at all, tried different ethernet cables even a new PoE. This is just a last try before returning to Amazon.
@user_757956322103537_757956322103537 Do you have a VPN active? I had this problem and was advised to disable it and I could connect after that.
@user_757956322103537_757956322103537 Does the camera a normal start-up? (panning and tilting when connecting to power or PoE?) Can you ping the camera? Which firmware version do you use?
