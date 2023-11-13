Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have 4 cameras connected to an NVR plus 2 separate cameras. When I am abroad (or using a VPN) the Reolink app on my android phone fails to connect to the NVR but, I can see the other 2 cameras that are not connected to the NVR. I have checked all the network settings, for both the NVR and separate cameras and they are identical so I can't fathom out why I don't have access to the NVR. Can anyone help?
@user_670886045503608_670886045503608 Disable VPN and try again. Make sure that the UID is enabled on the NVR else you won't connect to it from an external network.
@joseph_1979 I have already tried that. UID is enabled - when VPN is disabled it works, but when VPN is enabled it does not. For my non-NVR cameras it works both ways.
