Hi, If change the streaming resolution of the "clear" profile from 3840x2160 to 2560x1440 - I seem to lose a lot of the FOV. See the imaged below. Can this be fixed?Ideally I would like a RSTP / RTMP / ONVIF stream in 2560x1440 (h264) at full FOV. Is that possible with a different firmware?This is 4k - 3840x2160 (h265)This is 2560x1440 (h264) - you can see a lot of the image FOV is lost.
