Hi,I have two cameras, the RLC511W and the RLC511WA. I changed wifi a few months ago and updated both cameras to access the new router.However the RLC511W then keeps disconnecting from the new router and dropping back to look for the old router after a few days. Luckily I still have the old router and can go back and connect to the camera and update it to look at the new router, but it then jumps back to the old one again within a few days!I have tried rebooting it, making the changes with the app or by directly accessing it using the http://192 etc address but it always seems to drop off the new router. My issue is that it is mouted high up on an outside wall so connecting using the ethernet cable will be difficult.Any ideas how I can update it to look for the new router without risking wiping its memory so I cant access it at all?Many thanks, Steve
@dubster5_327288850321542 The issue is that the WIFI signal transmitted by the old Router is stronger than the one transmitted by the new router. Ensure that you have same signal level at the camera. Then connect it to the new router and switch off the old router.
