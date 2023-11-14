Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
A useful feature would be - After the scheduled spotlight finishes it could revert back to auto, then change to the scheduled time to following day.Also a perimeter line crossing alarm would be good.Compared to my previous Swann system the Reolink is way better.
