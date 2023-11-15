Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I do have a TrackMix LTE in my mountain hut using the Reolink Solar Panel 2.I have seen a Solar Power Manager supporting 10000mAh which I thought could be a nice idea to extend the battery life significantly. My idea is to have this device in between the Solar Panel 2 <-> USB-C charing the Solar Power Manager <-> USB-to-USB-C out <-> Reolink TrackMix LTE.The specs of the Solar Power Manger are as following: The Solar Power Manager (B) is compatible with general 6V~24V solar panels. It can recharge the 3.7V rechargeable Li-po battery through solar panel or USB TYPE-C connection, and provides 5V / 3A regulated output (with multi protocols support including PD/QC/FCP/PE/SFCP).The module features MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) function and multi protection circuits, therefore, it is able to keep operating with high-efficiency, stability, and safety. It is suitable for solar powered, low-power IoT, and other environmental protection projects.
The main concern is the 5V/3A output of the Solar Power Manager. The TrackMix LTE specs are 5V/2A for its input. Would my idea work? With kind regardsClaudio
@c-v_226135858135226 The SP2 provides a power of 5.8W at 6V. This gives a max current of 0.96A. The camera has built in circuitry to prevent overcharging. As long as the power management is able to provide this then there is no issue. The issue that you might have is the input voltage required by the the power unit. If you are doubtful then insert a 1A fuse.
