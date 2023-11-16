Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hey guys,Join us for a special live stream dedicated to Reolink's PoE Series products, offering an exclusive preview of what awaits you this Black Friday.Date: November 17thTime: 9:00 AM PSTLink: https://reolink.club/BlackFridayLive-COM What Awaits You:●PoE product introductions and Q&A●Exclusive discount codes●Exciting giveaways, featuring PoE cameras and mysterious giftsDon't miss out on the excitement and incredible Black Friday offers. Reolink for PoE-it's not just a choice; it's the standard.Secure your future with Reolink!
