I got a new RLC 811A today and I have problems with the clear stream lagging in the iOS App.It works great in the Windows Client.After alot of testing I have realized the stream in the iOS app is only lagging when color mode is on, as soon as it turns on night vision it works great to stream clear quality.But as soon as it turns back to color the stream starts lagging on clear quality in the app. Windows Client works all the time, both color and night vision.Also the recording is lagging on clear mode in the app, but on the windows client the recording is working great.So everything works except for streaming and recording in clear mode with color vision on.I have a iPhone 12, app version is 4.41.1.1.Camera is connected through PoE+.Camera info:Hardware ver. IPC_560B158MPConfig Ver. V3.1.0.0Firmware Ver. v3.1.0.1892_23031702I have 250mbit/s download and upload.
@sebastianreineborg_340458955964638 Do you experience the same lagging if you connect the iphone to the same WIFI network?
@joseph_1979 yes I do, same issue on both 5G and the same WiFi.
