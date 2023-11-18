Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hello,as the Reolink Cams requests an IP every 5 minutes, even if they are set to a static IP, I have setup a seperate VLAN + WIFI.In this network I have disabled the DHCP Server, so there is no flooded log of unreasonable requests.But: The trackmix wifi looses it connections from wifi if there is no dhcp server in this network - even it the cam is set to static IP.Reolink, come on. This is ridiculous, please fix the static IP of the cams, so that they work either without any DHPC Server or stop this useless polling.
@user_751347369033978_751347369033978 Most probably they are using this request to check connectivity. But this is not the correct way. One should ping the gateway.
