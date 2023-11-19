Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello Community,I have bought a RLC-510A to secure my house and cars.On the reolink homepage they say I can insert an SD-Card up to 256 Gb, so I bought this one:Samsung PRO Plus microSD-Card - 256 GB - SDXC - UHS-I U3 - A2 - V30Now the Problem:Every time I insert the SD-Card my Camera won't start and/or dows not get a connection.When I disconnect the camera from PoE again and replace the SD Card everything is working fine...Does someone has the same problem or can give me a special hint what I do wrong?Thanks in advance and have a nice Weekend.CMR
@user_760447807074536_760447807074536 Do you have another SD even 2G? Just to check whether there is an issue on the SD. In addition, insert the SD in your notebook SD slot and format it to FAT32. Transfer a file from PC to SD and try to read it from SD. Then delete the file and insert the SD in the camera and check again. Note that I use Samsung EVO plus and have no issues.
