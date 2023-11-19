Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hey, great product. We're considering setting these up on every building site we have but sometimes, we don't want building site A to see building site B's cameras. It would be great if you could give us the ability to bind cameras to a user or login that sits under an admin account. Thanks!!
@user_760626662555877_760626662555877 Please send your request to https://support.reolink.com/requests/
