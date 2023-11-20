Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Are any advantages or disadvantages on using a poe switch for the cameras instead of the poe nvr?I have a mix of cameras, trackmix, 811, 81Ma, 81pai do have a tp link switch that currently using, i bought a poe nvr.should i connect all cameras to the nvr or keep using the switch?
@tinchotommy_222364008116413 Connect all cameras to POE switch and connect its uplink to the router. Then connect the NVR to the router or POE switch. In this way you can access the cameras directlly through the POE switch and also through the NVR. There are certain features which cannot be done through the NVR. Suppose you want to grant access camera 2 to someone else. From the NVR you cannot do it. Either to all or none. Upgrading is more easier too. Individual emails. If NVR is broken for some reason or another you can still access to the cameras. Don't forget to have a reduandant recording backup like FTP server or on SD installed in each camera. Maybe a UPS powering both the POE switch and the NVR.
