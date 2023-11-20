Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi to all,I got a couple RLC-810A and need to upload the alarm images to a cloud storage form german IONOS, called HiDrive.When I setup the FTP connection by FTPS onthe cam, I only can see that the folders are builton the cloud storage but the images from every alarm are not uploaded.Firmware is the newest like v3.1.0.956_22041503 installed.I tried everything but I'm at the end. Has anybody an idea, I would be so happy?!Mark Firmware is installed the newest like
@user_759144541978850_759144541978850 Can you capture a trace and check why the file is not being transmitted? You can also verify it yourself by installing the freeware Cerberus FTP server on your PC and see that the mp4 file is ftped correctly.
