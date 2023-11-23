Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have 4 of the Reolink E1 Zoom camera's.I have them added to the app on my phone and that works great.I also had them added to my Synology so I could record the video to my NAS and that worked great. I have been using them for some time now and recording to my NAS for some time.I noticed a new firmware was out, so I installed it on one camera. Opened the app and it was still working and functioning so assumed I was good to go. So I did 2 more, but then I stopped and I noticed that they stopped being recognized by my Synology.The one I did not upgrade the firmware for still works great. The three I did stopped.I removed all three from my NAS and started from scratch and they still do not work. I removed the one that works and re-did it from scratch, and once again it still works. The firmware is the issue.I am looking for previous versions of the firmware so I can roll it back on the other three, and I can not find it.I am specifically looking for v3.0.0.65_20071008 as that is working on one.I went to the download center and it only shows the current firmware. There are no previous versions and no link to find previous versions.I tried to use search and that did not come up with it either.Please help.
@taz_205388671676619 That's very old. There is a site which archives the firmware of Reolink cams. Check this link https://github.com/AT0myks/reolink-fw-archive
