Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I replaced my Ring doorbell with the reolink POE to solve battery issues in the cold. I have an 8 camera NVR as well and thought this would be a good move. For the most part it was/is. What I do not understand why we can not get a second chime yet, without purchasing another whole doorbell package. I think this has been asked for going on a year + now.Improvements to the app is fine but lets get going on allowing us to spend more money and purchase a 2nd chime. I wished they offered a discounted package with 2 chimes back when it was first available...which is when I jumped on the product.Thank you.
@user_586393761550408_586393761550408 I have seen customers pairing Kerui-M52 which can be purchased from Amazon. Moreover if you want to add your existing chime then follow this video https://www.google.com/search?q=you+tube+adding+existing+chime+to+reolink+doorbell&rlz=1C1KNTJ_enMT1058MT1058&oq=you+tube+adding+existing+chime+to+reolink+doorbell&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQRRhA0gEKMTUwODNqMGoxNagCALACAA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#kpvalbx=_cExfZdL1BO6lkdUPv9umwA4_35Note that Reolink doorbell can be paired to 5 chimes.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!