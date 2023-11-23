Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
On my Galaxy S9+ SE tablet, the live view is missing the buttons for spotlight, siren and talk. The view is always landscape and can not be changed. On my cell, the same app shows in portrait and has the buttons. When I turn my cell into landscape, Iget the same view as the tablet landscape, and the buttons are also missing. So I think the tablet problem is that I can not get the portrait view ? Why not, it works on my cell ? Any idea how I can get the buttons, mostly the spotlight button on my tablet ? Any help is appreciated. It has nothing to do with the tablet screen rotate setting, I tried evey combination. The Reolink app shows live view always in landscape, independent of the roation setting.
@reolink-gunther_761213893607648 This was already raised and customers rolled back. Submit your complaint to support.
