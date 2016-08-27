Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, I've just bought a RLC-411WS on Ebay to be used as a webcam displaying current weather at my location. Buying the camera was based on what looked like very good specs and the fact that it seemed to be based on embedded version of Linux. I was therefore somewhat surprised when I discovered that there was no way I could access the system from my Ubuntu Linux client. All my browsers (Firefox, Chromium) just presented me with an option to download a Windows client.I did a portscan just in case you had enabled ssh protocol. That would have made it possible for me to log on to the system and accessing snapshots or videos on the built-in microSD-card. I discovered that you had enabled port 554 (RTSP), 1935 (RTMP), 6001 (X11 ?) and 8000 (another HTTP server ?) in addition to 80 and 443 (HTTP/HTTPS) but nothing that looked like ssh (normally on port 22). No FTP either as far as I could discover.I managed to get vlc to display the RTSP stream but not the RTMP stream. The fact that I can't administer the camera from Linux (upgrading, accessing files, etc) makes it somewhat useless and I may have to consider returning it.My question is if you are planning to make a Linux client for the camera ? Or if you have any other ways of giving a Linux enthusiast ways of controlling the camera without the need for Windows or Mac client ?Regards,Per
+1Linux support please.
For anyone else looking. I installed the client in Ubuntu 22.04 using "Bottles" in installed easily and works floorlessly.
Hi there. For now the Reolink Client software doesn't run on Linux but you can log in and control your camera on browser. The Reolink IP cameras with the latest firmware installed allow you to log in on browsers without any plugin but Flash player. Please check if you have installed Flash on your browsers.
Hi and thanks for your reply. The issue now is that I have to upgrade my camera with the latest firmware in order to get Flash support and I can't upgrade unless I have a Windows system.The camera is installed at a remote location (my cabin used during summer) and my plan was to either have the camera send short, 30 secs of video to a server I have or to access the camera remotely in a secure way. Enabling either ssh server in the camera or having the camera use ssh client (or scp) would provide a secure channel for communication.Would enabling ssh be something you would consider for a later firmware release ?
We are sorry that for now enabling ssh will not be included in the later firmware update plan. We suggest you update your camera with a Windows/Mac computer or contact us through support#reolink.com (replace "#" with "@") and we can help you update your firmware remotely.Thanks.
Hi and thanks for your reply.Maybe this isn't the right thread for requesting new features but hopefully you'll bear with me.Would enabling SMB and/or NFS as a remote file store be a possible candidate for a future firmware update ?Thanks,Per
Are there any plans to add Linux support? I bought the NVR and was super bummed it doesn't have Linux support.
Hi LanceWe do not have plans on Linux support yet.But we'd forward this request to R&D for a program evaluation before we can make any decision and come up with plans.
The Reolink Client for Windows works fine on Linux using Wine. Surprisingly well.
I've definitely had some success using it with Wine as well.
@themszkoda You may like to buy @Michael Kronmal a coffee and consult some questions with him!I think there will be a sparkle between you.
Hi,I've been trying to run the Reolink client under Wine 3.0, on Ubuntu 18.04. I presume that the NVRs firmware is the latest version, as I purchased it a couple of weeks ago.I have downloaded an executable DvrWebClient.exe from http://{ip-address-of-dvr}/. When I execute this with wine DvrWebClient.exe I get a dialog popup with Path Not Found. The only button is OK, which when pressed exits the application.When I set the WINEDEBUG=+relay environment variable and re-run the application then, I get a lot of information, however it seems to be having trouble running cmd /c uninstall.bat i, indicating that uninstall.bat can not be found.As a wine newbie am I doing anything wrong? Has anyone got this working under Wine and if so it would be helpful to know exactly how?Kind Regards,B
DvrWebClient.exe
http://{ip-address-of-dvr}/
wine DvrWebClient.exe
Path Not Found
OK
WINEDEBUG=+relay
cmd /c uninstall.bat i
uninstall.bat
Hi,i'm also interessted in an linux client or the possibility to run the windows-version with wine.I setup an debian 9 stretch with wine from the backports (4.0.2).Setup of reolink client went's well, i can run the client, but got no preview-video.The clip screenshot looks like garbage, too.See attache screenshot.Maybe something with hardware acceleration or so.Nothing more tested so far.By the way: That thing with no preview-video is on virtualized Windows (tested with VirtualBox & VMware), too.@B R:DvrWebClient.exe is the Internet Explorer Plugin-Setup for NVRs. That thing doesn't work for me on Windows (and Linux, too). Cherry from Reolink Support let me know, that next month a new firmware will be released with support for Firefox und Chrome, without the need of an plugin.Best regards,AndyRLLin01.png
There are two kinds of client that can be used to add our device: one is Windows Client, the other is Mac Client. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to you. For the clip issue, could you please send an email to support@reolink.com? Our support team will check it for you soon. Thanks.
Perhaps I am missing something. When I connect to my Reolink RLC-420 camera with a web browser, and click on Settings, under System there is a choice for Maintenance which includes firmware update. If the goal is to update firmware in the camera, it seems like a web browser can do that.
@carl: Ok i will do that.@Crimp on: The goal is to run the reolink client to access/view/config multiple cameras or nvr's, maybe do shots or records, too. It's also possible to run the reolink client as a kind of survellaince server. It would be nice to get this working on linux, too. Alternatively we could connect the cameras to motion/motioneye/motioneyeos. It's an nice open source-thing running on linux, but i miss some features like clip/zoom.A few days ago i released a blogpost for that:https://www.andysblog.de/reolink-ip-kamera-an-motioneye-anbindenIt's in german. Mostly you need the right url's. I tested with an rlc-420-5mp, but i have to reduce the resoltion to get this working with motion...
Ah, I see now. My focus was on the question by "per". My guess is a native Linux client is beyond the capabilities at Reolink (and, only a tiny fraction of market share so not likely to be a high priority). Maybe instead of a unified solution (one program), there might be more success in separating the "configure" function from the "monitoring" functions. i.e. use the web interface to set up cameras, and use something else for viewing/recording, etc. On Windows, people report using Blue Iris with Reolink cameras.I know it is frustrating. I simply LOVE the Reolink 5MP cameras. The price/performance ratio is superior to any other commonly available cameras.
... it is really, very sad, that there is no client for Linux. Especially in the age of pretty powerful and video-trimmed minicomputers like a Raspberry 3 or 4, it would be desirable not only for energy reasons, here to use an energy-saving combination of microcomputer and economical display ...... but that's just my irrelevant opinion ...Greetings from Germany...Micha
Thank you for supporting Reolink. Sorry that Reolink Client can only work with the Windows and Mac system at present. Thank you for your eager concern about the Linux client support. We will collect and forward those suggestions to our R&D staff, we will notify you if we have the plan to publish the new Linux software.Sorry for the inconvenience. You may subscribe our emails to get the newest update: https://reolink.campgn4.com/Subscribe-Us. Have a wonderful day!
Maybe (for the first step) it's easier for the developers to make the Windows-client wine-compatible. As me and others wrote, you can run the Windows-client with it, but for me i can't get no video running.Other native Windows-software running this way, too, and it's supported by there makers, f.e. PuTTY or TeamViewer.
@aweber: Wine may be sometimes a way if you like to run it on a PC-like (Hardware) Linux engine. But the you also can use a basic WIN7/10- System and run it native with near the same power consum. But Wine at i.e. RaspBerryPI or Cubieboard is not realy a good idea. I have try Wine on a overclocked PI3b with some WIN-stuff... Believe me... That's not fun...@Carl: No problem. That was just a suggestion on how to use the ever-increasing use of these microcomputers for your own marketing and sales growth. People, especially in companies, pay more and more attention to reducing (energy) costs. There it also plays a role, whether the user there a full-blown PC (90-500Watt) must keep 24/7 running, or only a PI4 with ~ 10 watts.Greetings and have a nice start in the new weekMicha
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!