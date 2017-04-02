Reolink Year in Review 2023
I installed Reolink Client on a Windows computer and everything is working good.When I remote desktop to the computer from the same network or off network and open the client, it doesn't show any live videos.Any ideas??
I think this is a bug in the client itself. I know on a Mac, I cannot drag the video from one screen to another without the application having to be restarted. All of the video images think they are working, based on action, but the actual video image boxes are all white. The client also does not seem to understand multiple monitors when you go into full screen mode as other apps do; on a Mac that is.Could be the same type of issue with your Windows client. Can you give more info on what you see when you try to connect remotely?
Thank you for replying.All what I see is just blank or should say white screens instead of the video image.Attached a snapshot of it.But when I am on the computer (not remotely), it works just fine.I need to see it remotely since I am always off site and monitor.Un[censored]led.png
Can confirm the RDP problem using Reolink Win Client 7.1.2.44 running on Win10. If connecting to an existing session that has the Reolink client active, camera displays are white or blank. If I close the client and reopen all camera videos appear normally leading me to believe the problem is video driver related. Attempts to lower RDP client connection resolution to less than 24bit had no effect. Closing and reopening the client was the only solution after multiple tests.
Again, not specific to RDP sessions, I also get the same behavior as the attached screen shot on a Mac when moving from one screen to another. I need to close the app and open it on the second monitor for it to work. It looks and sound the same, so it may not be RDP (Remote Desktop) itself, but the way the client it coded; both on Mac and PC.
Hey guys, did you try TeamViewer RDP software? It works as we tested.
I have not tried TeamViewer. I only performed the tests using the native win rdp client to confirm the issue. Rarely do I remote to my own systems via rdp.
Video card or driver has nothing to do with this issue since I have different camera and different apps (Amcrest and Axis) and both work just fine when I RDP and the graphic is so great. So this an issue with the Reolink app.I think Reolink needs to put more effords into their software and fix lots of issues.
Hi,same Problem 7 years later. Is there an Option to activate the Remote View?
