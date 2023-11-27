Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I recently purchased a Reolink Duo 2 PoE, but I'm having issues with it. There seems to be a power cable missing, and I'm not sure if it was intended to be left out. As a result, I'm unable to use the device and would like to return it. Instead, I'm interested in purchasing an Argus 3 Pro, which is the same as the one I originally bought.Thank you.
@sirocco_730351365202158 These are POE cameras and the power is provided by the POE switch/NVR. Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000605463-What-Ethernet-Cable-Can-Work-with-Reolink-Cameras/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAmZGrBhAnEiwAo9qHiRrCu8Ale-Orzf_gxCAGLBJu6K6lptLT4dF9pvDWgcXgKV2usti-2RoCuacQAvD_BwE
