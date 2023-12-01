Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello,I’ve purchased a 4k Auto Track and Focus PTZ poe wired camera with two cameras. I’m able to access the main camera via rtsp. What would the rtsp url be for the zoomed in camera?
@user_689033448374468_689033448374468 See my reply in https://community.reolink.com/topic/6366/reolink-8mp-trackmix-wifi-2-camera-s-rtsp
@joseph_1979 Thank you so much. Greatly appreciated!
