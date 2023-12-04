Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I will have the Go Plus camera mounted in a club meeting room.On testing the camera, it detects every movement in the room and sends multiple alerts.Can the camera be disabled to only record, when multiple detections are made, and only send a single alert at the first detection?
@user_764785147752600_764785147752600 Normally we untag the 'any motion detection' in record/email/push notification. For instance I only enable the AI detection, namely, person, vehicle and pet. Or else leave the 'any motion in record' but untag it in email/push notification.
