I can't find any information about Power consumption from my two Reolink cameras.How much Power consumption in Watt does any of this both cameras?Are there a difference between day and night?How can i safe any energy?Power consumption in Watt:
Hope somebody will find time to answer my both questions.Thanks a lot.
@karschti_637593818415162 For the DUO 2, it consumes on average around 4.8W during the day and 9W when the spotlight is activated. For the TrackMix, the average day power consumption is 5.3W and 9W when using the spotlight. There is a slight difference between using the IR lights and the spotlight. The IR lights consume around 0.4W less than the spotlights.
