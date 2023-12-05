Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi all,This festive season, celebrate the spirit of giving by wrapping your loved ones in a warm blanket of security. Our Christmas Gift Guide is here to make your holiday shopping a breeze, ensuring your gift not just presents, but peace of mind!For the Supermoms: E1 Zoom (Smart PTZ WiFi Indoor Camera)Give busy moms the gift of peace with the E1 Zoom! This smart PTZ WiFi indoor camera, boasting 5MP Super HD clarity, pan, tilt & zoom and auto tracking features, ensures they can keep a watchful eye on their little ones, no matter how hectic life gets.For Pet Lovers: E1 Outdoor Pro (4K WiFi 6 Auto Tracking Camera)Gift pet lovers the E1 Outdoor Pro to capture the joyous antics of their furry companions! With 4K 8MP UHD, Wi-Fi 6, and Auto Tracking, this camera ensures they never miss a paw-some moment, even when miles away.For Home Owners: Video Doorbell (Answer the Door in a Smarter Way)Surprise homeowners with the perfect gift - our Video Doorbell! Complete with a Chime, 2K+ (5MP) HD Video, and Person Detection, not just a guardian of the doorstep, but a creator of warm welcomes with customizable voices.For Wildlife Enthusiasts: Keen Ranger PT (360° Trail Camera with 940nm No-Glow IR LEDs)For the wildlife enthusiasts in your life, gift the Keen Ranger PT! This camera captures the essence of nature with a 360° live view, operates on a 4G cellular network, and boasts precise animal detection. Plus, the No-Glow IR LEDs won't disturb the inhabitants, ensuring a seamless wildlife experience. For RV Enthusiasts: Go PT Ultra (4K Wireless Solar Battery 4G LTE Camera)For the always-on-the-go RV enthusiasts, gift them the Go PT Ultra! This security marvel operates without the need for a network or electricity, ensuring 4K 8MP Ultra HD, 4G LTE Network connectivity, and Color Night Vision are always at their fingertips. The perfect gift for secure and seamless adventures!Make your choices confidently and enjoy exclusive holiday discounts! Ready to gift security and joy this Christmas? Shop Xmas joy now: https://reolink.club/Christma*Sales-COM
