I've been using this product for almost 2 weeks and I noticed sometimes, out of the blue, the video can be very weird where it gets split in the middle, the left part has very magenta hue and right part looks normal.After I unplug the cable to the Poe switch, and plug it back again, the image goes back to normal, but couple of days later, it's happening again.It's so weird and I'm starting to questioning if my camera is faulty?Reset the display settings or resetting the camera (from the windows client) do NOT resolve the issue, only physically re-connecting the network cable works.I have a cable from PoE switch to a wall plug, and from the wall plug it's a long cable to connect to the camera, the cable that I re-connected was the cable that goes do the PoE switch.Anyone else ever experience the same problem?
@user_768126377545948_768126377545948 I have seen some customers complaining about differences in hue. These are two independent lenses with different light intensity entering each lens. Seems that there is some reflections from the wall. As a test, can you move it a bit to the right. Check that you have the newest firmware (from their Reolink Download Center) and try to synch the brightness using the Windows client.
